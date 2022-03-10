Hot-dogging — Someone was concerned about a dog in a vehicle on the corner of Highland and Howard avenues in Burlingame, it was reported 8:44 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28.
SAN CARLOS
Arrest. Someone on Cedar Street was cited and then arrested for vehicle code violations and several outstanding warrant, 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, March 2.
Vehicle theft. Someone stole a vehicle from the 1000 block of Varian Street, it was reported 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 1.
Arrested. A stolen vehicle was located in a parking lot of 1200 block of Industrial Road and the person who admitted to be in possession of it was arrested, it was reported 12:02 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28.
Vandalism. Someone defaced a picnic bench on the 200 block of Wellington Drive, causing $296 worth of damages, it was reported 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28.
BELMONT
Animal call. Someone saw a car hit a cat. Following the incident, a Belmont resident came by and picked up the cat on the corner of Alameda de las Pulgas and Ralston Avenue, it was reported 9:07 a.m. Wednesday, March 2.
Domestic dispute. Someone said their mom and dad were physically fighting on Notre Dame Avenue, it was reported 9:44 p.m. Tuesday, March 1.
Medical emergency. Someone had a seizure after hitting their head on Gordon Avenue, it was reported 3:37 p.m. Tuesday, March 1.
