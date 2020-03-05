Phillips or flathead?: An individual wearing a black shirt and brown shorts stole screwdrivers on Veterans Boulevard in Redwood City, it was reported at 5:07 p.m. Tuesday, March. 3.
Redwood City
Intoxicated person. Someone said their friend was heavily intoxicated and couldn’t control themselves on Brewster Avenue, it was reported at 9:34 p.m. Tuesday, March 3.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on El Camino Real for causing a disturbance in a parking lot, it was reported at 12:31 a.m. Tuesday, March 3.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on McEvoy Street for drunkenly throwing things on a porch and requesting the police kill them because they don’t care about life anymore, it was reported at 8:09 p.m. Monday, March 2.
ID theft. Someone on MacDonald Street they had their identity stolen for the second time this month, it was reported at 4:40 p.m. Monday, March 2.
South San Francisco
Arrest. An arrest was made on Romney Avenue, it was reported at 2:48 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24.
Petty theft. Petty theft on Knoll Creek, it was reported at 6:34 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24.
Grand theft. Grand theft occurred on Annapolis Court, it was reported at 2:16 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23.
