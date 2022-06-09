Some people suck — Someone on the 1100 block of Old County Road in San Carlos stole gas from a vehicle by breaking into a locked fuel door and siphoning gas, it was reported 9:19 a.m. Friday, May 20.
HALF MOON BAY
Arrest. A man on the 200 block of San Mateo Road was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after he used his vehicle as a weapon to cause the other vehicle to spin out into a wall, it was reported 9:56 p.m. Sunday, May 22.
Arrest. Someone on Kelly Avenue was arrested for driving under the influence, it was reported 5:25 p.m. Sunday, May 22.
Arrest. Someone on the 100 block of North Cabrillo Highway was arrested for having two active misdemeanor warrants, it was reported 9:15 p.m. Thursday, May 19.
Vehicle theft. Someone stole a vehicle from the 400 block of Cypress Avenue, it was reported 5 a.m. Thursday, May 19.
SAN CARLOS
Vehicle burglary. Someone stole from a vehicle on the 600 block of Walnut Street, it was reported 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 24.
Vehicle burglary. Someone stole $1,400 worth of belongings from a vehicle on the 600 block of Walnut Street, it was reported 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, May 24.
Vehicle burglary. Someone stole $11,300 worth of belongings from a vehicle on the 700 block of Laurel Street, it was reported 6:42 p.m. Tuesday, May 24.
Burglary. Someone stole on the 700 block of Industrial Road, it was reported 4:19 a.m. Monday, May 23.
