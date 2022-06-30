This s*** again? — Someone wrote profanity on the back of a building on Middlefield Road in Redwood City, it was reported 10:38 a.m. Saturday, June 25.
REDWOOD CITY
Arrest. Someone was arrested after a domestic violence incident on Stafford Street, it was reported 2:15 a.m. Saturday, June 25.
Arrest. Someone was arrested after trying to enter a residence, it was reported 2:40 p.m. Saturday, June 25.
Grand theft. Someone stole bikes from a locked garage on Bair Island Road between 1:30-2:10 p.m., it was reported 3:16 p.m. Saturday, June 25.
Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed a car window on Main Street and rummaged through contents, it was reported 7:55 a.m. Sunday, June 26.
Petty theft. A man attempted to steal clothing on Middlefield Road, it was reported 1:35 p.m. Sunday, June 26.
