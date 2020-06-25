Sticker shock: Someone stole half of a registration sticker from a vehicle on Second Avenue in unincorporated San Mateo County, it was reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO COUNTY
Grand theft. Someone stole a bicycle on El Camino Real resulting in a loss of approximately $1,400, it was reported at 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 17.
Robbery. Someone stole over $700 worth of personal items from someone they robbed at gunpoint on Spring Street, it was reported at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday, June 16.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Robbery. Someone committed a robbery at Colombos Liquors on Linden Avenue, it was reported at 10:40 p.m. Sunday, June 14.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for narcotics related charges on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 3:43 p.m. Thursday, June 11.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for suspicious activity at Paradise Valley Park on Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 10:27 a.m. Thursday, June 11.
SAN CARLOS
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a motorcycle after entering a carport and cutting a cable lock on Cedar Street, it was reported at 3:45 a.m. Sunday, June 14.
Arrest. A San Francisco resident was arrested for shoplifting from a home improvement store on Old County Road, it was reported at 1:52 p.m. Tuesday, June 16.
