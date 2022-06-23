That’s amore! — Someone on Beach Park Boulevard in Foster City climbed over a construction fence to obtain a better view of the moonrise, it was reported 9:26 p.m. Tuesday, June 14.
FOSTER CITY
Vehicle theft. Someone stole a vehicle from Polaris Avenue, it was reported 10:05 a.m. Wednesday, June 15.
Vandalism. Someone on Vintage Park Drive vandalized a generator, it was reported 1:17 p.m. Tuesday, June 14.
Arrest. Someone on Catamaran Street was arrested for having a no-bail misdemeanor warrant, it was reported 5:50 p.m. Monday, June 13.
HALF MOON BAY
Citation. A man on the 100 block of Naomi Patridge Trail was cited for altering an imitation firearm to look like a real one and possessing narcotic paraphernalia, it was reported 6:01 p.m. Monday, June 13.
Citation. A man on the 500 block of Kelly Avenue was cited for possessing narcotic paraphernalia, it was reported 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11.
