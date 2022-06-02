Stop or grow? — Someone saw that vegetation was covering a stop sign on Fairway Drive in Belmont, it was reported 10:42 a.m. Thursday, May 26.
BURLINGAME
Vehicle burglary. Someone broke the window of a car and stole items on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported 9:46 p.m. Wednesday, May 25.
City code violation. Someone saw a drone flying on Capuchino Avenue, it was reported 7:28 p.m. Wednesday, May 25.
Petty theft. Someone stole a bicycle from a garage on Clarendon Road, it was reported 4:16 p.m. Wednesday, May 25.
Lost property report. Someone lost their license plate on Albemarle Way, it was reported 2:47 p.m. Wednesday, May 25.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter on Trousdale Drive, it was reported 5:48 a.m. Wednesday, May 25.
BELMONT
Fire department call. Someone heard a smoke detector alarm go off but they saw no smoke or fire on Avon Street, it was reported 5:34 p.m. Friday, May 27.
Minor injury accident. Someone fell from a scooter on the corner of Ralston and Sixth avenues, it was reported 5:16 p.m. Friday, May 27.
Parking complaint. Someone parked in a construction zone on Academy Avenue, it was reported 9:12 p.m. Friday, May 27.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving with a suspended license on the corner of Old County Road and O'Neill Avenue, it was reported 10:57 p.m. Thursday, May 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.