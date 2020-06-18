Hump day: Someone was passed out drunk at a table under an umbrella on El Camino Real in Redwood City, it was reported at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, June 3.
REDWOOD CITY
Disturbance. Someone with road rage cut another driver off and threatened them with bodily harm on Farm Hill Boulevard, it was reported at 1:31 p.m. Thursday, June 4.
Disturbance. Someone was yelling at customers and kicking the door of a store on El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, June 3.
Accident. The driver of a gray Toyota struck a pedestrian on James Avenue, it was reported at 11:33 a.m. Sunday, May 10.
BELMONT
Suspicious circumstance. Someone threatened to assault the staff of an establishment on Old County Road, it was reported at 3:34 p.m. Monday, June 8.
