Wasn’t their membership card? Someone was reported for fraud at Costco on South Airport Boulevard in South San Francisco 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, June 8.
SAN MATEO
Suspicious circumstances. Someone was driving on South El Camino Real and noticed a baby stroller on the sidewalk and was unsure if it was occupied, it was reported at 2:03 p.m. on Sunday, June 13.
Injury. A 6-year-old boy on a motorized scooter was hit by a van on Ivy Street, it was reported at 5:53 p.m. Friday, June 11.
Burglary. Someone entered a locked house on South Norfolk Street and stole two laptops, a firearm in a locked box, a watch and $700 worth of cash, it was reported 10 p.m. Thursday, June 10.
Suspicious circumstances. A male was shouting that he is a part of the cartel and threatening to shoot everyone in a store on West Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported 2:59 p.m. Thursday, June 10.
FOSTER CITY
Suspicious circumstance. Someone was trying to break into a house on Widgeon Street, but left after saying “Sorry, wrong house.” It was determined that they did enter the wrong house by accident, it was reported 1:12 p.m. Saturday, June 5.
Residential burglary. Someone on Foster City Boulevard reported 2:41 p.m. Friday, June 4 that their storage was broken into and three mountain bikes, valued at $25,000 were stolen.
