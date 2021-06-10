You can have anything you want, if you dress for it: A man wearing a dark hoodie and black sweatpants stole clothing valued at more than $1,000 from a retail business on Hillsdale Boulevard in San Mateo, it was reported at 2:36 p.m. Tuesday, May 18.
SAN MATEO
Theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius on Vista Del Sol and left the vehicle up on jacks, it was reported at 9:48 a.m. Thursday, May 27.
Suspicious vehicle. A man in a white van was driving around a neighborhood on Norfolk Street trying to open vehicle doors, it was reported at 6:05 a.m. Wednesday, May 26.
Burglary. A man wearing all black and a hoodie was trying to open vehicle doors on Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 3:06 a.m. Tuesday, May 25.
Suspicious circumstances. A woman in her 60s with gray hair entered an elementary school campus on 36th Avenue and kept trying to speak to a San Mateo resident’s 6-year-old child, it was reported at 1:23 p.m. Monday, May 24.
