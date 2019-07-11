Without rim or reason: All four wheels were stolen from a vehicle on Catamaran Street in Foster City, it was reported at 8:51 a.m. Friday, July 5.
San Bruno
Hit-and-run. A motorist hit a parked vehicle before driving away on El Camino Real, it was reported at 7:10 p.m. Monday, July 1.
Reckless driving. A motorist was swerving and racing on Skyline Drive, it was reported at 5:44 p.m. Monday July 1.
Disturbance. A man was walking into traffic on El Camino Real, it was reported at 12:36 p.m. Monday, July 1.
Burlingame
Disturbance. Two people got into a dispute over whose turn it was to pump gas on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported at 12:14 p.m. Tuesday, July 2.
Petty theft. Items were stolen from a vehicle on Cortez Avenue, it was reported at 9:57 a.m. Tuesday, July 2.
Belmont
Hazard. The left turn signal was not working on El Camino Real and Ralston Avenue, it was reported at 5:47 p.m. Wednesday, July 3.
Hazard. Water was filling the middle of the road on El Camino Real and Broadway, it was reported at 2:29 a.m. Wednesday, July 3.
Burglary. A vehicle’s window was smashed on El Camino Real, it was reported at 3:41 p.m. Tuesday, July 2.
