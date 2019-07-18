This doesn’t seem bright: Someone’s door was open and the lights were on with no one home on Binnacle Lane in Foster City, it was reported at 9:11 p.m. Tuesday, July 16.
Foster City
Suspicious vehicle. A parked vehicle on Plaza View was reported for possibly having marijuana in it, it was reported at 6:18 p.m. Tuesday, July 16.
Hit-and-run. A vehicle was hit on Alma Lane and no note was left behind, it was reported at 1:58 p.m. Tuesday, July 16.
Arrest. Two Fremont residents were arrested on Triton Drive for being in possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, it was reported at 11:09 a.m. Tuesday, July 16.
Fraud. Someone’s credit card was stolen and used on Williams Lane, it was reported at 10:31 a.m. Tuesday, July 16.
Redwood City
Robbery. Someone robbed a store at gun point on El Camino Real it was reported at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16.
Animal bite. A delivery driver was bit by a dog on Veterans Boulevard, it was reported at 8:12 p.m. Tuesday, July 16.
Injury. Someone riding a bike on Cypress Street was hit by a vehicle. The suspect recognized the vehicle and knew where the driver lived, it was reported at 6:41 p.m. Tuesday, July 16.
Domestic violence. A man was reported fro hitting a woman on Hudson Street, it was reported at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday, July 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.