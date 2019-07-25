Wick away: Candles were stolen on Chapin Avenue in Burlingame, it was reported at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, July 17.
Burlingame
Reckless driving. Three motorists were racing on Burlingame Avenue and Park Road, it was reported at 7:22 p.m. Wednesday, July 17.
Theft. A cellphone was stolen on the 700 block of Rollins Road, it was reported at 12:06 a.m. Wednesday, July 17.
Burglary. A vehicle’s rear window was smashed and items were stolen on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported at 7:42 p.m. Tuesday, July 16.
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen on Rollins Road, it was reported at 9:42 a.m. Monday, July 15.
Theft. A bike was stolen on El Camino Real, it was reported at 1:48 a.m. Monday, July 8.
Belmont
Theft. A bike was stolen on El Camino Real, it was reported at 2:44 p.m. Saturday, July 20.
Burglary. A vehicle’s passenger window was smashed and power tools were stolen from the vehicle on Sem Lane, it was reported at 8:49 a.m. Friday, July 19.
Suspicious circumstances. A unknown vehicle was parked in someone’s driveway on Monserat Avenue, it was reported at 12:15 a.m. Thursday, July 18.
Theft. A bike was stolen on Lake Road, it was reported at 7:50 p.m. Monday, July 1.
