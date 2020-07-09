In the hot seat now: A person threw chairs in a hotel lobby on Airport Boulevard in Burlingame, it was reported at 1:37 a.m. Sunday, July 5.
BURLINGAME
Brandishing a weapon. An elderly person brandished a knife at people on Broadway and Laguna Avenue, it was reported at 6:31 p.m. on Monday, July 6.
Robbery. A resident at Loma Vista Drive and Hillsdale Lane confronted a person stealing from a vehicle and was sprayed with pepper spray, it was reported at 9:24 a.m. Sunday, July 5.
Civil problem. A resident on Rollins Road reportedly threw water out of their window and appeared in their neighbor's window, it was reported at 12:21 a.m. Saturday, July 4.
Assault. Someone on Rollins Road tried to hit a gas station attendant, it was reported at 5:48 p.m. Saturday, July 4.
