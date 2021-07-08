Daily Journal police reports generic logo

It had been going swimmingly: People were seen in a pool at an abandoned property on Mezes Avenue in Belmont, it was reported 2:52 p.m. Monday, June 28.

BURLINGAME

Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Carolan Avenue, it was reported 5:01 p.m. Tuesday, June 29.

Fraud. Someone used counterfeit money on California Drive, it was reported 11 p.m. Sunday, June 27.

Accident. A car accident resulting in minor injury occurred at the intersection of California Drive and Peninsula Avenue, it was reported 11:54 a.m. Sunday, June 27.

Arrest. Officers intercepted someone driving a stolen vehicle at the intersection of California Drive and Bayswater Avenue, it was reported 11:33 p.m. Saturday, June 26.

Grand theft. Someone stole a cellphone from a Burlingame resident on Trousdale Drive, it was reported 2:26 a.m. Friday, June 25.

