Yer in trouble now: A person urinated in front of a cash register on El Camino Real in Burlingame, it was reported at 10:32 p.m. Tuesday, July 21.
BURLINGAME
Petty theft. A person stole outdoor couches from a business on Myrtle Road, it was reported at 11:45 a.m. Monday, July 20.
Assault. A person was arrested after hitting their significant other in a parking lot on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported at 9:50 p.m. Monday, July 20.
Arrest. An officer initiated activity and arrested a person who was found asleep in their vehicle for possession of drugs, it was reported at 12:56 a.m. Sunday, July 19.
Disturbance. A person refused to leave a hospital on Trousdale Drive, it was reported at 12:58 a.m. Friday, July 17.
MILLBRAE
Shoplifting. A person stole items from a store on El Camino Real and was also found to be in the possession of drugs, it was reported at 1:10 a.m. Saturday, July 4.
Shoplifting. A person stole items from a store on El Camino Real and La Cruz Avenue, it was reported at 3:13 p.m. Friday, July 3.
Theft. A person was seen stealing from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported at 11:18 p.m. Saturday, June 27.
Assault. A person was assaulted while working at a retail store on El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:46 p.m. Friday, June 26.
