That’s wild! Someone reported seeing a coyote on the intersection of West San Bruno and Cherry avenues in San Bruno, it was reported 12:33 a.m. Thursday, July 22.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. A man on the 500 block of El Camino Real was arrested for shoplifting and upon further investigation it was found he started a fire in a trash bin, it was reported 9:22 a.m. Sunday, July 25.
Arrest. An intoxicated woman was contacted for pulling flowers from a city planter box on the corner of Broadway and Taylor Boulevard, and was then arrested after she kicked a deputy in the shin, it was reported 9:40 a.m. Saturday, July 24.
Burglary. Someone smashed the windows of a vehicle on the 300 block of Adrian Road and stole approximately $5,400 worth of miscellaneous items, it was reported between 11:40 a.m. and 12:01 p.m. Thursday, July 22.
Burglary. Someone smashed the rear window of a vehicle on the 900 block of Broadway and stole a toolbox worth approximately $1,500, it was reported 5:39 p.m. Monday, July 19.
Cited. Someone on the 100 block of South El Camino Real was contacted for shoplifting and it was found they possessed narcotics and drug paraphernalia resulting in a citation, it was reported 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 17.
