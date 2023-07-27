No easy task: Two mattresses were stolen on two separate occasions over the course of the week on Beach Park Boulevard in Foster City, it was reported 6:49 p.m., July 18.
HALF MOON BAY
Citation. Someone was cited for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office at the Strawflower Shopping Center on Cabrillo Highway, it was reported 9:43 p.m. Friday, July 14.
Burglary. Someone burglarized a concession stand at a baseball field on the 400 block of Wavecrest Road, it was reported 8:16 p.m. Friday, July 14.
Vandalism. Someone slashed all four tires on a vehicle on the 100 block of Main Street, causing damages of approximately $1,600, it was reported 4:20 a.m. Thursday, July 13.
Citation. A woman was cited on the 100 block of Bloom Lane for multiple outstanding warrants from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and Menlo Park Police Department, it was reported 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 12.
REDWOOD CITY
Battery. Someone punched their roommate in the eye on Keelson Circle, it was reported 11:15 p.m. Sunday, July 16.
Petty theft. A man on a black bicycle stole a pedestrian’s purse on Jefferson Avenue, it was reported 4:38 p.m. Sunday, July 16.
Arrest. A man was taken into custody for domestic violence, it was reported 11:16 a.m. Sunday, July 16.
Arrest. A woman was taken into custody on Spruce Street, it was reported 5:23 p.m. Saturday, July 15.
Battery. Someone threw darts at another person’s rear, resulting in a minor injury, it was reported 2:17 a.m. Saturday, July 15.
Disturbance. A white sedan caught on fire on Fifth Avenue, it was reported 1:48 a.m. Saturday, July 15.
Arrest. Someone was taken into custody for domestic violence, it was reported 11:06 p.m. Thursday, July 13.
Arrest. A man was taken into custody for stealing packages off of porches on Bonita Avenue, it was reported 1:23 p.m. Thursday, July 13.
Arrest. Someone was taken into custody for ransacking a business on Woodside Road, it was reported 9:12 a.m. Thursday, July 13.
Fight. Four people got into a physical altercation on Veterans Boulevard, it was reported 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, July 12.
Accident. Someone driving a minivan hit a motorcyclist on Whipple Avenue, it was reported 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 12.
Petty theft. Someone stole a laptop on Middlefield Road, it was reported 11:14 a.m. Wednesday, July 12.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a green Honda Civic on Broadway. The vehicle had keys, a wallet, and a cell phone inside, it was reported 12:35 a.m. Wednesday, July 12.
SAN BRUNO
Arrest. Someone was throwing items in someone’s house on 6th Avenue, it was reported 10:34 a.m. Sunday, July 16.
Arrest. Someone wearing a black jacket and pants was arrested after stealing multiple pieces of merchandise on El Camino Real, it was reported 4:56 p.m. Saturday, July 8.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a trailer from the intersection of Amador Avenue and Merced Drive, it was reported 6:59 a.m. Saturday, July 8.
