Hold your fire: People on Cove Lane in Redwood City launched “fire balloons” in a residential area, it was reported at 11:53 p.m. Saturday, July 4.
REDWOOD CITY
Suspicious person. Someone approached another person for oral sex near the football field on Brewster Avenue, it was reported at 3:29 p.m. Sunday, July 5.
Suspicious person. A person was walking up and down Pine Street looking into vehicles, it was reported at 1:45 a.m. Sunday, July 5.
Disturbance. A person trespassing on property on Maples Street hit another person with a baseball bat, it was reported at 7:56 p.m. Saturday, July 4.
Disturbance. A driver pulled out a gun on El Camino Real, it was reported at 5:44 p.m. Saturday, July 4.
Disturbance. Someone was disturbing the peace on El Camino Real by refusing to put on a mask and refusing to leave, it was reported at 8:46 p.m. Saturday, July 4.
SAN MATEO
Theft. Someone on South El Camino Real purchased some items from a store and took extra items without paying, it was reported at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, July 7.
Theft. Someone on South El Camino Real stole multiple items from a store it was reported at 9:11 p.m. Tuesday, July 7.
Disturbance. Three customers got into a verbal fight on East Fourth Avenue over not wearing masks, it was reported at 6:31 p.m. Tuesday, July 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.