Hold your fire: People on Cove Lane in Redwood City launched “fire balloons” in a residential area, it was reported at 11:53 p.m. Saturday, July 4.

REDWOOD CITY

Suspicious person. Someone approached another person for oral sex near the football field on Brewster Avenue, it was reported at 3:29 p.m. Sunday, July 5.

Suspicious person. A person was walking up and down Pine Street looking into vehicles, it was reported at 1:45 a.m. Sunday, July 5.

Disturbance. A person trespassing on property on Maples Street hit another person with a baseball bat, it was reported at 7:56 p.m. Saturday, July 4.

Disturbance. A driver pulled out a gun on El Camino Real, it was reported at 5:44 p.m. Saturday, July 4.

Disturbance. Someone was disturbing the peace on El Camino Real by refusing to put on a mask and refusing to leave, it was reported at 8:46 p.m. Saturday, July 4.

SAN MATEO

Theft. Someone on South El Camino Real purchased some items from a store and took extra items without paying, it was reported at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, July 7.

Theft. Someone on South El Camino Real stole multiple items from a store it was reported at 9:11 p.m. Tuesday, July 7.

Disturbance. Three customers got into a verbal fight on East Fourth Avenue over not wearing masks, it was reported at 6:31 p.m. Tuesday, July 7.

