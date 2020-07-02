Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Opa!: Someone took plates from a restaurant on Burlingame Avenue in Burlingame and broke them in the street, it was reported at 8:45 p.m. Saturday, June 27.

REDWOOD CITY

Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a dirt bike from Hemlock Avenue, it was reported at 9:17 a.m. Monday, June 29.

Disturbance. A resident on Newport Circle placed cones in the street to allow students to decorate the street with chalk, another person was worried the children were in danger of being hit, it was reported at 10:32 a.m. Monday, June 29.

Armed robbery. Three people tried to take beer from a store on Fifth Avenue, one person brandished a gun, it was reported at 12:43 p.m. Monday, June 29.

Burglary. Broken windows and blood stains were found in a building on Seaport Boulevard, it was reported at 1:50 p.m. Monday, June 29.

Disturbance. Someone was yelling from their apartment building about their plans to put bullets in people’s heads, it was reported at 1:53 p.m. Monday, June 29.

Disturbance. Someone on Linden Street was screaming and threatening to shoot others, it was reported at 7:09 p.m., Monday, June 29.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO

Burglary. A burglary occurred on Barrington Court, it was reported at 8:09 a.m. Monday, June 22.

Accident. Someone was injured in an accident on Hemlock Avenue, it was reported at 6:32 p.m. Monday June 22.

