We have a majorette problem: A person on Burlingame Avenue in Burlingame called the police on someone “threatening people” with a stick, however, police found the person was just “twirling it,” it was reported at 12:43 p.m. Friday, July 3.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. A person was arrested after stealing $167 worth of property from a drug store on El Camino Real, it was reported at 6:16 a.m. Tuesday, July 7.
Shoplifting. A person stole items from a store on El Camino Real and was also found to be in the possession of drugs, it was reported at 1:10 a.m. Saturday, July 4.
Shoplifting. A person stole items from a store on El Camino Real and La Cruz Avenue, it was reported at 3:13 p.m. Friday, July 3.
Theft. A person was observed stealing from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported at 11:18 p.m. Saturday, June 27.
Assault. A person was assaulted while working at a retail store on El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:46 p.m. Friday, June 26.
SAN BURNO
Burglary. Someone broke into five vehicles on Huntington Avenue, it was reported at 12:03 a.m. Monday, July 6.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone who had been stalking another person was seen again on Crystal Springs Road, it was reported at 10:42 a.m. Monday, July 6.
Intoxicated in public. An intoxicated person was yelling and hitting cars with their hands on Angus Avenue, it was reported at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, July 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.