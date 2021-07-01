Hostile merger: Someone driving a black Yukon tried to run a Belmont resident off the road at the intersection of Ralston Avenue and Highway 101, it was reported 3:04 p.m. Sunday, June 20.
BELMONT
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving under the influence on El Camino Real, it was reported 12:27 a.m. Tuesday, June 22.
Theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a white Ford F-550 on the intersection of Ralston Avenue and Hiller Street, it was reported 10:37 a.m. Monday, June 21.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving on a suspended license at Ralston Avenue, it was reported 10 a.m. Monday, June 21.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for displaying false registration tags on their vehicle on Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported 8:52 a.m. Monday, June 21.
FOSTER CITY
Grand theft. A man on Meridian Bay Lane reported that his catalytic converter was stolen, with a loss totaling at $2,900, it was reported Tuesday, June 22.
Arrest. A man was verbally abusing the staff of an establishment of Triton Drive and was informed by the manager that he would be trespassing if he stayed any longer, which he did. He was subsequently arrested for trespassing, it was reported Sunday, June 20.
Vandalism. Someone broke into a house on Antigua Lane and caused approximately $30 in damages, it was reported 6:55 p.m. Friday, June 18.
