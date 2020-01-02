Climbing up the walls: A woman said her husband was out of control and climbing a ladder on Crescent Avenue in San Mateo, it was reported at 1:21 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28.
Intoxicated subjects. About four or five men were being loud and breaking bottles on Cypress Avenue, it was reported at 1:19 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 29.
Auto burglary. A car was broken into through a passenger window on South Ellsworth Avenue and East Third Avenue, it was reported at 9:13 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28.
Vandalism. Someone threw a rock through a house window on North Fremont Street, it was reported at 8:03 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28.
Attempted theft. A skinny tall man with a beard and possibly a T-shirt wrapped around his head came into a store on Peninsula Avenue and tried to take money out of a cash register, it was reported at 10:40 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28.
Disturbance. Around seven young men were standing in the corner of the park at Queens Avenue and Washington Street, it was reported at 9:57 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27.
Disturbance. There was a fight over a parking spot at the Hillsdale Shopping Center, it was reported at 2:44 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27.
