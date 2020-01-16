Open and shut case: A vehicle was parked for hours with all doors open and no one around on Terrace Drive Belmont, it was reported at 10:57 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 12.
San Bruno
Burglary. A person found their garage door open and their checkbook and garage door openers stolen on Fifth Avenue, it was reported at 10:59 a.m. Friday Jan. 10.
Accident. A person driving a gray Sedan hit another vehicle and drove off at Sneath Lane and Rollingwood Drive, it was reported at 2:23 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10.
Arrest. A person was arrested for drunk driving at El Camino Real, it was reported at 2:03 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.
Burglary. Someone’s medication and marijuana were stolen from their home on San Luis Avenue while they were away, it was reported at 1:38 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.
Harassment. Harassing phone calls were received on Huntington Avenue, it was reported at 4:49 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10.
