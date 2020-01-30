Cat burglar: A 2005 Toyota Prius and cats were taken overnight on Hastings Drive in Belmont, it was reported at 8:22 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 19.
Belmont
Theft. Four keys were stolen from a room during a party on Hillman Avenue, it was reported at 2:29 a.m. Jan. 19.
Fraud. Someone reported their cellphone had been hacked giving access to banking accounts and resulting in the theft of $1,600 on Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported at 6:11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.
Hit-and-run. Someone reported the driver of a convertible Mercedes had hit their 1999 navy blue Corvette and fled on Davis Drive, it was reported at 4:26 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.
Foster City
Public nuisance. Six juveniles were yelling on Shell Boulevard, it was reported at 1:37 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26.
Leash violation. Someone was attacked by an animal on Lord Nelson Lane, it was reported at 12:17 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26.
Harassment. Someone was receiving harassing phone calls on East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 12:14 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26.
Auto burglary. A vehicle’s window was smashed on Chess Drive sometime between 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24 and the time of the report at 8:41 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.
Hit-and-run. Someone reported their vehicle was hit on Monday, Jan. 13 while parked on Foster City Boulevard, it was reported at 10:24 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15.
San Carlos
Arrest. Someone was found to be in violation of their parole on Eucalyptus Avenue, it was reported at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8.
Arrest. A Sunnyvale resident was arrested for driving with a suspended license on Commercial Street, it was reported at 8:57 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8.
Arrest. A Redwood City resident was arrested for being in possession of a controlled substance on Circle Star Way, it was reported at 12:48 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.