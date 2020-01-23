After some dough: Someone attempted to steal sandwiches from a business on Alameda de las Pulgas in Belmont, it was reported at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15.
Burlingame
Arrest. Arrest made at East Millbrae Avenue and Rollins Road, it was reported at 10:50 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.
Malicious mischief. A rental car was broken into on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 7:21 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10.
Arrest. An intoxicated patient hit a nurse in the ER on Trousdale Drive, it was reported at 6:41 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10.
Burglary. A backpack containing a computer was stolen from a hotel room on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported at 1:23 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10.
Missing person. A homeless man had not seen his wife in two months, it was reported on Trousdale Drive at 12:12 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10.
