This story has an arc: A person was found welding out of his van at El Camino Real and Sanchez Avenue in San Bruno, it was reported at 2:38 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31.
San Mateo
Robbery. Someone in a wheelchair had her bag stolen on East Third Avenue, it was reported at 11:10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3.
Fraud. A South Carolina resident reported their information was stolen in San Mateo, it was reported at 1:31 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3.
Burglary. Three windows were smashed at a construction site on Campus Drive, it was reported at 8:45 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2.
Assault. Someone hit someone else in the mouth causing him to bleed, then fled the scene on East Third Avenue, it was reported at 7:32 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1.
Welfare check. A 15-year-old was seen wandering around in just underwear and appeared beat up on South Delaware Street, it was reported at 3:19 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1.
Unincorporated San Mateo County
Speeding. Someone was cited for exceeding the speed limit on Eighth Avenue, it was reported at 2:47 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4.
Arrest. A Redwood City resident was arrested on Fifth Avenue for driving with a suspended license, it was reported at 3:23 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2.
Arrest. A Redwood City resident was arrested for having a misdemeanor warrant, it was reported at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.