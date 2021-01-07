Snack attack: A vending machine was vandalized on Anza Boulevard in Burlingame, it was reported at 8:19 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20.
REDWOOD CITY
Suspicious person. Someone has been hanging around the back of a building approaching employees when they leave on Broadway, it was reported at 4:51 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21.
Burglary. A laptop, guns, ammo and a bag were stolen from a houseboat on Maple Street, it was reported at 4:41 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21.
Subject with gun. Someone in a baggy gray sweatshirt and black pants was on a bicycle waving a gun on Whipple Avenue, it was reported at 3:56 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21.
Reckless driver. A vehicle hit the center divide on the highway, it was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Threat case. Someone reported being threatened at Wicklow on Linden Avenue, it was reported at 3:23 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21.
Accident. There was an accident with no injury on Linden Avenue, it was reported at 2:05 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21.
Petty theft. Someone stole on Hemlock Avenue, it was reported at 1:47 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21.
Petty theft. Someone stole from Walgreens on Westborough Boulevard, it was reported at 1:01 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21.
Accident. There was an accident with no injury on El Camino Real, it was reported at 4:22 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20.
