Oh gee! Someone was arrested for hitting windows and doors with a squeegee on El Camino Real in Redwood City, it was reported at 12:55 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15.
MILLBRAE
Residential burglary. Someone broke into a house and stole approximately $5,000 worth of jewelry on the 200 block of Loyola Drive, it was reported at 6:50 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11.
Carjacking. Someone carjacked a vehicle and attempted to run over the owner, who was injured on Broadway, it was reported at 2:48 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10.
Missing person. An elderly resident of an assisted care facility left without notifying the staff on the first block of San Mateo Avenue, it was reported at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9.
SAN BRUNO
Arrest. Someone was arrested for possession of narcotics on Courtland Drive, it was reported at 10:07 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15.
Vehicle burglary. Someone reported that their ignition was damaged and their sunglasses and clothes were taken on Crestmoor Drive, it was reported at 8:56 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15.
Stolen vehicle. Someone with flashlights was rummaging through a white pickup truck for 10 minutes on Crestmoor Drive, it was reported at 3:52 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15.
