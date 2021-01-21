Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Fake news: Arrest. A San Mateo resident was arrested for forgery on 36th and Edison Street in Foster City, it was reported at 12:46 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.

SAN MATEO

Hit-and-run. A blue Volvo SUV was pulled out of a parking lot, hit a red Hyundai and left on West Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 7:49 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15.

Stolen vehicle. Someone’s vehicle was stolen on Yew Street, it was reported at 8:56 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15.

Accident. A vehicle hit a few parked cars and sheared off a fire hydrant on Pasadena Drive, it was reported at 9:26 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15.

Accident. An accident with minor injuries occurred when someone riding a bike was thrown off and a vehicle hit them on Cypress Avenue, it was reported at 6:34 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15.

UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO COUNTY

Petty theft. Someone went through a vehicle via an unlocked door and took items worth about $425 on the 2000 block of Oakley Avenue, it was reported at 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen overnight on the 2000 block of Oakley Avenue between 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, and 1 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen on the 1300 block of Cloud Avenue between 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, and 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13.

