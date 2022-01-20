Hard row to hoe — Someone on the 200 block of Highway 1 in Half Moon Bay was arrested for threateningly brandishing a pick ax, it was reported 3:40 p.m. Sunday, Jan, 9.
BURLINGAME
Malicious mischief. Someone broke the side view mirror of a vehicle on Arundel Road, it was reported 9:26 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.
Disturbance. Someone saw a former employee causing a disturbance on El Camino Real, it was reported 7:50 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.
Battery. Someone saw a physical altercation take place between juveniles on Primrose Road, it was reported 5:05 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.
Disturbance. Someone complained of loud music on Oak Grove Avenue, it was reported 3:28 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12.
Malicious mischief. Someone saw an incident of road rage on the corner of Howard Avenue and Myrtle Road, it was reported 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12.
BELMONT
Found property. Someone found cash on the street on the corner of Carlmont and Hastings drives, it was reported 3:52 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.
Animal call. Someone saw a dead raccoon on the corner of Ralston Avenue and Cipriani Boulevard, it was reported 3:27 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.