Hard row to hoe — Someone on the 200 block of Highway 1 in Half Moon Bay was arrested for threateningly brandishing a pick ax, it was reported 3:40 p.m. Sunday, Jan, 9.

BURLINGAME

Malicious mischief. Someone broke the side view mirror of a vehicle on Arundel Road, it was reported 9:26 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.

Disturbance. Someone saw a former employee causing a disturbance on El Camino Real, it was reported 7:50 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.

Battery. Someone saw a physical altercation take place between juveniles on Primrose Road, it was reported 5:05 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.

Disturbance. Someone complained of loud music on Oak Grove Avenue, it was reported 3:28 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12.

Malicious mischief. Someone saw an incident of road rage on the corner of Howard Avenue and Myrtle Road, it was reported 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12.

BELMONT

Found property. Someone found cash on the street on the corner of Carlmont and Hastings drives, it was reported 3:52 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.

Animal call. Someone saw a dead raccoon on the corner of Ralston Avenue and Cipriani Boulevard, it was reported 3:27 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.

