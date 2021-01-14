Uber weird: A ride-hailing driver reported an intoxicated passenger and it was revealed that they also had a felony warrant and a misdemeanor warrant on the 800 block of Walnut Street in San Carlos, it was reported at 11:56 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31.
BELMONT
Theft. An employee stole money from their company on Old County Road, it was reported at 10:25 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2.
Theft. Someone stole a bag of hygiene products and food on El Camino Real, it was reported at 6:51 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1.
Theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a gray Pruis on Valley View Avenue, it was reported at 10:34 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone was checking car doors in the area and punched through a car window with plastic on it on Live Oak Way, it was reported at 9:59 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31.
Stolen vehicle. Someone rented their car out via a ride-hailing app and it was not returned on Carlmont Drive, it was reported at 2:47 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31.
HALF MOON BAY
Arrest. Someone was arrested for narcotics and public intoxication on Third Avenue at Filbert Street, it was reported at 11:07 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3.
Arrest. A Half Moon Bay resident was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on the 700 block of Toulouse Court, it was reported at 5:52 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28.
