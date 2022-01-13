ROTFL — Someone suspected that their neighbor could see when they received text messages on Marburger Avenue in Belmont, it was reported 10:24 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5.
SAN CARLOS
Citation. Someone on the 1000 block of American Street was cited for driving with a suspended license, it was reported 8:29 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Burglary. Someone forced entry through a ventilation hole into a commercial building on the 1800 block of El Camino, causing $8,200 in losses, it was reported 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3.
Citation. A man on Brittan Avenue was cited for driving with a suspended driver’s license, it was reported 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3.
Citation. A man on the 1700 block of El Camino Real was cited for having an outstanding warrant, it was reported 9:07 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3.
Citation. Someone on the 1100 block of El Camino Real was cited for driving with a suspended license, it was reported 10:46 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2.
