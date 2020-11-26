Noooooooooooooo! Someone was yelling outside because his dog was stolen on North Carolan Avenue in Burlingame, it was reported at 9:05 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8.
REDWOOD CITY
Suspended license. A Redwood City resident was cited for driving with a suspended license on the 1100 block of Broadway, it was reported at 8:57 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Felony warrant. A driver was found to have active felony and misdemeanor warrants on Fifth Avenue, it was reported at 3:49 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8.
Suspended license. Someone was driving with a suspended license on Spring Street, it was reported at 11:22 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 8.
Suspended license. Someone was driving with a suspended license on Middlefield Road, it was reported at 10:29 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 8.
Fireworks discharge. A neighbor was setting off fireworks on Haven Avenue, it was reported at 11:53 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.
Disturbance. A man was loitering and drinking under stairs on Beech Street, it was reported at 10:29 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.
