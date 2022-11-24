Parceled out — Someone was moving boxes from a UPS truck into a personal vehicle on Rollins Road in Burlingame, it was reported 11:12 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21.
SAN BRUNO
Threats. A man called a former co-worker multiple times and made threats to shoot him, it was reported 10:58 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17.
Arrest. Someone was arrested after filling a bag with alcohol and being aggressive with employees, it was reported 10:49 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17.
Grand theft. Someone stole over $1,000 worth of items, it was reported 5:12 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Burglary. Someone broke into a storage unit and stole power tools, computers and hairstyling tools for a total loss of approximately $2,930, it was reported 2:18 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Suspicious person. Someone was burning items and holding a bottle of rubbing alcohol by a large playground, it was reported 11:51 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Fire. Someone heard a loud explosion and saw a burst of flames on the freeway, it was reported 7:03 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Petty theft. Someone stole a generator from a truck parked on San Luis Avenue, it was reported 7:56 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.
Petty theft. Someone stole merchandise from a business on El Camino Real, it was reported 7:55 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.
Grand theft. Someone stole a $1,000 bike from a residence on Carolan Avenue, it was reported 12:08 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.
Missing person. Someone reported their sister missing from Kains Avenue, it was reported 4:19 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.
FOSTER CITY
Hit-and-run. Someone hit a vehicle on Beach Park Boulevard and drove away, it was reported 10:44 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.
Commercial burglary. Someone stole two bicycles valued at $1,000 from Beach Park Boulevard, it was reported 8:12 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.
Located person. A missing Humboldt County resident was located on Edgewater Boulevard, it was reported 11:23 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.
Reckless driving. A vehicle ran a stop sign in front of a police officer on Chess Drive. The officer lost sight of the vehicle shortly after, it was reported 12:13 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
Fire. A woman started a fire in a hot coal container on Sea Cloud Drive, then it was extinguished by a police officer, it was reported 4:04 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
Disturbance. Someone received physical threats on Sea Spray Lane, It was reported 1 p.m. Friday, Nov 18.
MILLBRAE
Residential burglary. Someone stole approximately $8,000 and property, using a stolen key, from a residence on the 100 block of Ashton Avenue, it occurred between 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 and midnight Sunday, Nov. 13.
Arrest. A San Francisco resident was arrested for driving under the influence following a noninjury accident on the intersection of California and Murchison drives, it was reported 11:48 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
Arrest. A Burlingame resident was arrested for public intoxication on the 200 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 5:51 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.