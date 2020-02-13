Life’s a beach: Four people were cited for loitering after hours at Tunitas Beach in Half Moon Bay, it was reported at 11:19 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31.
Foster City
Fraud. Someone said on Metro Center Boulevard their debit card had gone missing sometime in January and was used recently, it was reported at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5.
Accident. A collision had occurred on private property with no one injured on Bounty Drive, it was reported at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5.
Accident. Two vehicles had collided and were blocking the intersection on Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 10:19 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5.
Traffic hazard. Officers had to move a disabled vehicle that was blocking Metro Center Boulevard, it was reported at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5.
San Carlos
Grand theft. Numerous tools had been stolen from their unlocked vehicle on Old County Road, it was reported at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Burglary. An unknown suspect entered multiple unlocked cars and took unknown items while also smashing the window of a Chevrolet on Bransten Road, it was reported at 12:19 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Arrest. A San Francisco resident was arrested for shoplifting items with a value of $91 on San Carlos Avenue, it was reported at 11:35 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26.
