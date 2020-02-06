Pole position: Someone in their 30s was seen twirling a 6-foot-long spear on Alameda de las Pulgas in Belmont, it was reported at 4:47 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30.
Foster City
Accident. A three vehicle accident occurred on Edgewater Boulevard resulting in deployed airbags and injury, it was reported at 3:39 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30.
Arrest. A Belmont resident was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine while also being cited for a bench warrant for $1,000 for a theft in Burlingame, it was reported at 11:57 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30.
Accident. Someone reported there had been an accident resulting in no injuries on Triton Drive, it was reported at 6:21 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.
ID theft. Someone reported their ID had been stolen on San Miguel Lane, it was reported at 11:59 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Arrest. A San Mateo resident was arrested for public intoxication on Shell Boulevard, it was reported at 3:54 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27.
