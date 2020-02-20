The neighbor’s fowl: Someone’s chicken got out of their yard and was in a neighbor’s driveway on Alhambra Drive in Belmont, it was reported at 3:10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Millbrae
Burglary. Someone smashed the rear sliding door window of a home on Crestview Drive and ransacked the house, it was reported at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday. Feb. 12.
Arrest. An East Palo Alto resident was arrested for being drunk in public on South El Camino Real, it was reported at 1:34 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for shoplifting items with a value of approximately $124 on El Camino Real and also had warrants out for their arrest, it was reported at 10:53 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for shoplifting $49 worth of items on El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:42 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for shoplifting $58 worth of items on El Camino Real, it was reported at 2:56 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10.
Burlingame
Arrest. Someone was arrested for being drunk in public on Trousdale Drive, it was reported at 10:37 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Traffic hazard. Someone was driving down the wrong side of the road on Bayswater Avenue, it was reported at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Fraud. Someone was suspected of attempting to pass a bad check at a bank on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported at 2:18 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Arrest. A homeless person was arrested for sleeping in a post office and possibly stealing items on Primrose Road, it was reported at 8:36 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for stealing a bicycle on El Camino Real, it was reported at 3:05 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Petty theft. Someone reported their license plate had been stolen on Rollins Road, it was reported at 8:53 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11.
