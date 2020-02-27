Cleaning power: Someone stole batteries, energy drinks and laundry detergent on El Camino Real in Millbrae, it was reported at 1:09 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Redwood City
Battery. Someone’s uncle was assaulted by a roommate on Vera Avenue, it was reported at 11:31 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23.
Animal bite. Someone one was bleeding after being bitten by a dog on Whipple Avenue, it was reported at 10:18 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23.
Burglary. Someone’s wallet and octopus blanket were stolen from their vehicle on Country Club Drive, it was reported at 10:16 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.
Disturbance. A homeless encampment was set up next to someone’s residence on Manzanita Street, it was reported at 9:50 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16.
Armed robbery. An armed robbery in which someone was hit in the head with a gun occurred on Eighth Avenue, it was reported at 4:07 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16.
South San Francisco
Arrest. Someone was arrested for disorderly conduct on South Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 11:19 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24.
Fraud. There was a fraud case on Telford Avenue, it was reported at 5:20 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24.
Petty theft. A petty theft occurred at Fort McKinley Restaurant on Brentwood Drive, it was reported at 4:28 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24.
