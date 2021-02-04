A sign of the times: A sign was removed from a pole on Ralston Avenue in Belmont, it was reported at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26.
BELMONT
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen on El Camino Real, it was reported at 11:49 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Illegal dumping. There was a complaint of a business dumping trash and debris in an alley on Harbor Boulevard, it was reported at 10:49 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Theft. A catalytic converter was stolen on Lyall Way, it was reported at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Theft. A bike was stolen from a blue Lexus on El Camino Real, it was reported at 5:37 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving with a suspended license on Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported at 4:52 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25.
Domestic dispute. There was a domestic dispute on Wessex Way, it was reported at 12:29 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24.
