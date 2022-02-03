Daily Journal police reports generic logo

He who smelt it ... Someone smelled gas on Chula Vista Drive in Belmont, it was reported 11:56 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24.

BELMONT

Burglary. Someone came home to find their door open and house ransacked on Read Avenue, it was reported 4:56 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28.

Construction equipment noise. Someone complained of a loud noise coming from a garage that sounded like power tools on Hiller Street, it was reported 2:06 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28.

Arrest. Someone was arrested for falling asleep at the wheel with their foot on the brake while driving under the influence on the corner of Notre Dame and Arbor avenues, it was reported 11:28 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27.

FOSTER CITY

Vehicle theft. Someone attempted to steal a man’s vehicle from Gull Avenue, it was reported 1:48 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23.

Bike theft. Someone stole two bicycles from Grand Lane which were worth a total of $3,000, it was reported 9:27 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 23.

