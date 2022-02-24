You mean a mountain lion, right? — Someone saw a large cougar in the middle of the road on Allen Drive in San Bruno, it was reported 9:50 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17.
BELMONT
Citizen assist. Someone was receiving harassing texts and calls on Continentals Waw, it was reported 8:26 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17.
Animal call. Someone saw an injured raccoon with a pool of blood surrounding it on Read Avenue, it was reported 8:16 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17.
Hazardous situation. Someone found a large piece of concrete in the middle of the road on the corner of Ralston Avenue and South Road, it was reported 5:09 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17.
Assist other agency. Someone interrupted the theft of a catalytic converter on Estrella Way, it was reported 3:33 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17.
Found property. Someone found a US Bank debit card on Twin Pines Lane, it was reported 2:55 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16.
