Sunday morning car tunes: A resident reported a vehicle playing loud music on Bowsprit Lane in Foster City, it was reported at 2:21 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 7.
BELMONT
Accident. A silver Volvo wagon hit another vehicle on South Road, it was reported at 4:03 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10.
Theft. Tools were stolen out of a truck on Hainline Drive, it was reported at 11:21 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10.
Illegal sign. A sign was removed from the center median on Ralston Avenue, it was reported at 10:49 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10.
Theft. Tools were taken from a locked toolbox on Shoreway Road, it was reported at 6:33 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9.
Hazardous situation. There was a low hanging wire on Notre Dame Avenue, it was reported at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8.
Vandalism. Windows were smashed on Concourse Drive, it was reported at 10:12 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 7.
