Daily Journal police reports generic logo
 
Like a good ska song says ... pick it up, pick it up! — Someone saw trash on the sidewalk on the corner of Sneath Lane and Sonoma Court in San Bruno, it was reported 9:32 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5.
SAN CARLOS 
Arrest. Someone on the 900 block of Holly Street was arrested for having a chain saw and threatening to cut a woman’s head off, it was reported 1:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31. 
Vehicle burglary. Someone stole $90 worth of items from vehicles on the 300 block of Laurel Street, it was reported 9:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31. 
Arrest. Someone on the 1100 block of Old County Road was arrested for taking multiple items from a retail store without paying, it was reported 9:23 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30. 
Citation. Someone on the 1100 block of El Camino Real was cited for having an active misdemeanor warrant, it was reported 7:02 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30. 
SAN BRUNO  
Petty theft. A group of juveniles were seen concealing items in their sweaters on El Camino Real, it was reported 4:01 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9.
Malicious mischief. Someone graffitied a mailbox on the corner of Valleywood and Oakmont drives, it was reported 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for assaulting their cohabitant, hitting them with pillows and being verbally abusive on El Camino Real, it was reported 11:50 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5.
Juvenile problem. Someone saw a juvenile on a motorcycle driving recklessly on 1ST Avenue, it was reported 4:52 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5.

