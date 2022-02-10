I think you meant to call AAA — Someone had a flat front tire on the corner of Ralston Avenue and Island Park in Belmont, it was reported 8:42 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29.
FOSTER CITY
Cited. A man on Monterey Avenue was cited for having a warrant held by Santa Clara County, it was reported 5:36 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28.
ID theft. Someone stole $1.7 million in cryptocurrency from someone on Tower Lane, it was reported 3:33 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Foster City Boulevard, it was reported 4:24 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27.
Petty theft. Someone stole the rear license plate of a vehicle on Bounty Drive, it was reported 9:13 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27.
Vandalism. Someone vandalized a woman’s car on Beach Park Boulevard, it was reported 4:14 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from Bounty Drive, it was reported 1:49 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.