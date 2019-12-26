Looking for a lift: Two people were yelling at each other over a broken elevator and one person’s feelings were hurt on Trousdale Drive in Belmont, it was reported at 1:35 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20.
Burlingame
Suspicious person. Children were running down the street being loud at Vancouver Avenue and Easton Drive, it was reported at 11:43 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20.
Disturbance. Someone was screaming at customers at a sandwich shop on El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:08 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20.
Vehicle burglary. A car was broken into on Trenton Way, it was reported at 7:54 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20.
Vehicle burglary. A car was broken into on Lorton Avenue, it was reported at 9:28 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
Belmont
Hazardous situation. The green laser from decorations at Carmelita Avenue and Cipriani Boulevard was found to be distracting to passersby, it was reported at 9:08 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.
Suspicious person. A man walking his dog with a high-powered flashlight on his head near the entrance of Notre Dame de Namur University on Ralston Avenue is swearing at passersby, it was reported at 8:50 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20.
