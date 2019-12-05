Stay thirsty, my friend: Someone was seen with a beer while sitting in the driver seat of their vehicle in Half Moon Bay, it was reported at 9:09 p.m. Tuesday, Nov., 26.
Burlingame
Robbery. Someone saw a robbery occur on El Camino Real, it was reported at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Theft. Someone was seen stealing from a gas station on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported at 12:29 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Fraud. Someone was seen using an unauthorized credit card at the DMV on California Drive, it was reported at 10:34 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Burglary. Someone appeared to have tried to break into a business on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 1:48 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.
Grand theft. Tools were stolen from a work truck on Rollins Road, it was reported at 12:01 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.
