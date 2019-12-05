Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Stay thirsty, my friend: Someone was seen with a beer while sitting in the driver seat of their vehicle in Half Moon Bay, it was reported at 9:09 p.m. Tuesday, Nov., 26.

Burlingame

Robbery. Someone saw a robbery occur on El Camino Real, it was reported at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Theft. Someone was seen stealing from a gas station on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported at 12:29 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Fraud. Someone was seen using an unauthorized credit card at the DMV on California Drive, it was reported at 10:34 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Burglary. Someone appeared to have tried to break into a business on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 1:48 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.

Grand theft. Tools were stolen from a work truck on Rollins Road, it was reported at 12:01 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription