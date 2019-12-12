Don’t knock it ‘till ya try it: There was loud banging noises that sounded like wood on South Road in Belmont, it was reported at 12:17 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6.
San Mateo
Battery. Someone called accusing their stepfather of abusive behavior on East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 9:01 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30.
DUI. Someone was seen swerving on South El Camino Real, it was reported at 5:21p.m. Friday, Nov. 29.
Burglary. Someone’s vehicle window was smashed on Ticonderoga Drive, it was reported at 3:22 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28.
Harassment. Someone called a business on Villa Territory asking for clients information, it was reported at 12:17 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28.
Theft. A ride-hail driver drove off with someone’s backpack as they were inside the gas station purchasing items on South Norfolk Street, the driver was unknown but offered the ride in San Francisco, it was reported at 2:54 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.