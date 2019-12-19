Two bad: Someone stole two firearms and two fishing rods and shoes from a home on Hensley Avenue in Burlingame, it was reported at 10:21 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25.
South San Francisco
Arrest. Someone was arrested for narcotics on Grand Avenue, it was reported at 10:24 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7.
Theft. Someone was seen stealing from Rosewood Way, it was reported at 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7.
Theft. Someone was seen stealing items at Clubview Apartments on West Orange Avenue, it was reported at 2:08 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7.
Suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was seen on Jefferson Street, it was reported at 8:55 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7.
Suspicious circumstance. Someone reported a suspicious circumstances on Northwood Drive, it was reported at 12:47 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7.
San Mateo
Vandalism. Someone saw three men smoking and spray painting on the walls on Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported at Sunday, Nov. 15.
Burglary. Someone smashed the back window of a vehicle on South El Camino Real, it was reported on Saturday, Nov. 14.
Domestic disturbance. Someone was trying to get into a vehicle when their wife hit him with her vehicle during a dispute on Laurel Avenue, it was reported at 12:04 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13.
