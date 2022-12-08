Roomer has it — A guest at a hotel on Shoreway Road in Belmont requested that the staff change her room. However, she kept her original room and let an unknown person stay in the other room she had requested. The other person left without putting a credit card on file, it was reported 11:11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
Petty theft. Someone stole a cellphone from someone else on Trousdale Drive, it was reported 10:37 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter on Airport Boulevard, it was reported 10:18 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Grand theft. Someone stole a package from a mailroom on Rollins Road, it was reported 9:36 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Petty theft. Someone stole gift sets on Broadway, it was reported 9:16 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Burglary. Someone stole from a vehicle on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported 8:26 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28.
Assault. Someone reported an incident of battery on Carmelita Avenue, it was reported 1:54 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28.
Fraud. Someone lost $60,000 in an online fraud. It was reported 8:58 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30.
Assault with cohabitant. Someone assaulted someone who they live with, it was reported 7:54 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30.
Vehicle tampering. Someone stole the tailgate of a Ford pickup truck, it was reported 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a blue Honda Civic, it was reported 8:18 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30.
